Indians' Jason Kipnis: Moves to IL
The Indians placed Kipnis (calf) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
It became apparent Kipnis wouldn't be ready for Opening Day after he was diagnosed last week with a low-grade calf strain. The veteran is expected to remain shut down for a few more days before resuming baseball activities, at which point a target date for his return to the big club could become more apparent. Brad Miller will start at second base in Kipnis' stead in Thursday's Opening Day game against the Twins and should see the bulk of the action at the position early in the season.
