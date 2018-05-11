Indians' Jason Kipnis: Moves to sixth in order

Kipnis was dropped to sixth in the batting order for Friday's game against the Royals, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports.

Kipnis has been mired in a season-long struggle at the plate, slashing just .181/.256/.264 with one home run, 13 RBI, 17 runs and 37 strikeouts through 36 games. Manager Terry Francona will try to shake something up, moving Michael Brantley up to the two-hole and moving Kipnis behind Yonder Alonso for the series opener.