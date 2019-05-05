Indians' Jason Kipnis: Moves up in order
Kipnis will start at second base and bat second Sunday against the Mariners, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Kipnis had batted no higher than fifth in any of the Tribe's past 11 contests, but he'll move into the two hole with Leonys Martin (hamstring) unavailable. The Indians view Martin as day-to-day and are optimistic he'll avoid a trip to the injured list, so Kipnis' move between stars Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez in the order could prove to be a short-lived one.
