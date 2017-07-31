Indians' Jason Kipnis: Moving rehab to Double-A Akron
Kipnis (hamstring) will be off from his rehab assignment until Tuesday, when he will play for Double-A Akron, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Rain has ruined the schedule for Kipnis's rehab assignment, which was originally slated to begin Saturday for Triple-A Columbus. Don't make too much of the change in levels. Kipnis is still expected to return at some point during next weekend's series against the Yankees.
