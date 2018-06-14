Indians' Jason Kipnis: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kipnis is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Thursday.
Kipnis will receive a day off during the series finale as left-hander Carlos Rodon takes the hill for Chicago. Over 63 games this year, Kipnis is hitting .199/.275/.305 with 25 RBI and 58 strikeouts. In his place, Erik Gonzalez will man the keystone and bat eighth.
