Indians' Jason Kipnis: Not playing Saturday
Kipnis (calf) won't be available for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Originally scratched from the Tribe's lineup Thursday versus the Rockies due to right calf tightness, Kipnis apparently still hasn't put the issue behind him two days later. Kipnis stated that he's not concerned about the injury impacting his availability for Opening Day, though his optimism would be backed up by a return to spring action at some point next week.
