Indians' Jason Kipnis: Not playing Saturday

Kipnis (calf) won't be available for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Originally scratched from the Tribe's lineup Thursday versus the Rockies due to right calf tightness, Kipnis apparently still hasn't put the issue behind him two days later. Kipnis stated that he's not concerned about the injury impacting his availability for Opening Day, though his optimism would be backed up by a return to spring action at some point next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...