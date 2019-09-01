Indians' Jason Kipnis: Not playing Sunday

Kipnis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

The Indians are opposing a right-hander (Charlie Morton) in the series finale, so Kipnis' absence is likely a result of his sore right wrist rather than a pre-planned maintenance day. With Kipnis day-to-day with the injury, Mike Freeman will cover the keystone in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories