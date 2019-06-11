Indians' Jason Kipnis: Not starting Tuesday

Kipnis (hip) is not starting Tuesday against Cincinnati, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Right hip tightness forced Kipnis to exit Sunday's game against the Yankees early, though he was originally expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game. It's unclear if he's had a setback or if the original timeline was simply overly optimistic. Mike Freeman starts at second base Tuesday.

