Indians' Jason Kipnis: Nursing tight hamstring

Kipnis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics due to a tight hamstring, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Indians manager Terry Francona said that Kipnis has had "some trepidation" with the injury the past two games, with the second baseman going 1-for-3 with three walks in those contests. Kipnis' absence Sunday appears to be mostly precautionary, as Francona noted that the fact southpaw Brett Anderson is starting for Oakland provided sufficient motivation for the Indians to give the veteran a day off to recover from the issue. Erik Gonzalez will enter the lineup in place of Kipnis, who doesn't seem to be in much danger of landing on the disabled list.