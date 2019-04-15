Indians' Jason Kipnis: Officially activated
Kipnis (calf) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will be available to play against Seattle.
This move was expected after Cleveland announced late Sunday night that they'd designated Brad Miller for assignment. Kipnis missed the first few weeks of the season with a calf strain but figures to enter the starting lineup at the keystone for Monday's season opener against a streaking Seattle ballclub. Max Moroff will head to a bench role moving forward, assuming Kipnis is immediatley inserted into the starting nine.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: To come off injured list Monday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Could still return during road trip•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Hoping to return during road trip•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Rehab assignment starting Friday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Moves to IL•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Opening season on IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...