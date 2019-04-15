Indians' Jason Kipnis: Officially activated

Kipnis (calf) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will be available to play against Seattle.

This move was expected after Cleveland announced late Sunday night that they'd designated Brad Miller for assignment. Kipnis missed the first few weeks of the season with a calf strain but figures to enter the starting lineup at the keystone for Monday's season opener against a streaking Seattle ballclub. Max Moroff will head to a bench role moving forward, assuming Kipnis is immediatley inserted into the starting nine.