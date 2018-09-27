Indians' Jason Kipnis: On bench vs. Royals

Kipnis is out of Thursday's starting lineup against Kansas City, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kipnis will take a seat after going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a pair of runs scored during Wednesday's victory over the White Sox. In his place, Greg Allen will start in center field and bat second.

More News
Our Latest Stories