Indians' Jason Kipnis: On bench vs. Royals
Kipnis is out of Thursday's starting lineup against Kansas City, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Kipnis will take a seat after going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a pair of runs scored during Wednesday's victory over the White Sox. In his place, Greg Allen will start in center field and bat second.
