Indians' Jason Kipnis: Opening season on IL
Manager Terry Francona confirmed Saturday that Kipnis (calf) would open the season on the injured list, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Indians will likely make the transaction official in a few days once the organization has finalized its Opening Day roster. Kipnis was diagnosed with a low-grade calf strain after undergoing an MRI on Thursday, so there's a good chance he'll be ready to rejoin the big club by mid-April. In the meantime, the Indians are expected to get by with some combination of Max Moroff and Eric Stamets (hip) at the keystone.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.