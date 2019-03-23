Indians' Jason Kipnis: Opening season on IL

Manager Terry Francona confirmed Saturday that Kipnis (calf) would open the season on the injured list, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Indians will likely make the transaction official in a few days once the organization has finalized its Opening Day roster. Kipnis was diagnosed with a low-grade calf strain after undergoing an MRI on Thursday, so there's a good chance he'll be ready to rejoin the big club by mid-April. In the meantime, the Indians are expected to get by with some combination of Max Moroff and Eric Stamets (hip) at the keystone.