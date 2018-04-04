Indians' Jason Kipnis: Opens season as No. 2 hitter
Kipnis has hit second in each of the Indians' first five games this season, going 3-for-19 (.158) with a walk and four strikeouts during that span.
After a brief delay to the start of his spring due to lower-back soreness, Kipnis raked in the Cactus League with a .346/.424/.769 line along with six homers and 12 RBI. Most importantly, he's healthy right now, and the high lineup placement bodes well for his bid to bounce back from a disappointing 2017 campaign.
