Indians' Jason Kipnis: Out again Friday

Kipnis is not in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Rangers.

Kipnis was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to calf tightness and will miss his second straight game. The 31-year-old said Thursday the issue is "nothing I'm worried about" and indicated he would continue to play were it the regular season, as the Indians are just being cautious with him in spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories