Indians' Jason Kipnis: Out again Monday
Kipnis (neck) remains out of the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kipnis will miss his second straight game due to a neck injury, which is believed to be a minor one. Erik Gonzalez will start in his place at second base.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Battling neck issue•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Launches game-winning homer Friday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Benched versus lefty Sunday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Moves to sixth in order•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Out of Thursday's Game 1 lineup•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Sitting out Sunday•
