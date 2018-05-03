Indians' Jason Kipnis: Out of Thursday's Game 1 lineup

Kipnis is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Toronto, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kipnis will receive some rest during the first outing with left-hander Jaime Garcia taking the hill for the Blue Jays. Erik Gonzalez will start at second base and bat ninth in the order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories