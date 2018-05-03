Indians' Jason Kipnis: Out of Thursday's Game 1 lineup
Kipnis is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Toronto, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Kipnis will receive some rest during the first outing with left-hander Jaime Garcia taking the hill for the Blue Jays. Erik Gonzalez will start at second base and bat ninth in the order.
