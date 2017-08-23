Play

Indians' Jason Kipnis: Placed on DL Wednesday

Kipnis (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day DL Wednesday with a right hamstring strain.

Kipnis had an MRI Wednesday morning, and the results obviously weren't encouraging. More details regarding the extent of the injury is expected soon, but in the meantime, Erik Gonzalez was recalled to provide the Tribe with infield depth.

