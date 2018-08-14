Indians' Jason Kipnis: Plates two vs. Cincinnati

Kipnis went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a double and a run scored Monday against the Reds.

Kipnis drove in two on a double to center field in the sixth, helping the Indians to an impressive seven-run inning. He's recorded three straight multi-hit games following Monday's performance, going 7-for-13 with two doubles and four RBI over that short stretch. Although Kipnis is experiencing a recent surge in run production, he's put together an uninspiring .228/.314/.366 slash line through 109 games this season.