Indians' Jason Kipnis: Plays hero in win

Kipnis went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Kipnis hit a walk-off solo home run to finally end a 10-inning game that featured a rain delay that lasted more than two hours. The 32-year-old is hitting .471 with four home runs and 14 RBI in the last nine games after making an adjustment to his swing.

