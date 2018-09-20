Indians' Jason Kipnis: Plays hero with walkoff slam

Kipnis went 1-for-3 with a walk and a walkoff grand slam in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

After working the count full against rookie flamethrower Ian Hamilton with one out in the ninth inning, Kipnis launched a changeup over the right-field fence for his 17th homer of the year and fourth through 14 games in September. Overall it's been another disappointing, injury-marred campaign for the 31-year-old, but he's at least building up a little momentum headed towards the playoffs.