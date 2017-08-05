Indians' Jason Kipnis: Plays nine innings Friday at Triple-A
Kipnis (hamstring) played all nine innings at second base and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's rehab game with Triple-A Columbus.
Friday marked the first time during his rehab assignment that Kipnis played all nine innings. The second baseman has logged four games over the past six days, keeping him on track to rejoin the Tribe for Sunday's game against Detroit.
