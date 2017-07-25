Indians' Jason Kipnis: Potentially nearing rehab assignment

According to manager Terry Francona, Kipnis (hamstring) has an outside chance of starting a rehab assignment over the weekend, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Kipnis just graduated to taking batting practice and running on the field Tuesday, so this still seems a bit bullish. However, he is expected to take grounders Tuesday and work on lateral movement thereafter, so it does appear that a rehab assignment is on the horizon, whether it's this weekend or sometime next week.