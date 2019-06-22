Indians' Jason Kipnis: Registers first triple

Kipnis went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored Friday night against the Tigers.

Kipnis narrowly missed a home run in the eighth inning, but he'd settle for an RBI triple to give his team a 6-5 lead. The 32-year-old second baseman doesn't typically show much power at the dish, though he's launched three homers over his last six contests.

