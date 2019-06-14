Indians' Jason Kipnis: Rejoins lineup Friday

Kipnis (hip) is starting at second base and batting sixth Friday versus the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Kipnis was held out of the last two contests while nursing a sore right hip, but he's good to go for Friday's series opener in Detroit. The 32-year-old is 4-for-27 through eight games in June.

