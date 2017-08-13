Indians' Jason Kipnis: Remains on bench Sunday
Kipnis (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Indians were hopeful to have Kipnis back in the starting nine for the series finale, but the second baseman will require a third consecutive day off as he battles a hamstring injury, the same issue that had forced him to the disabled list shortly before the All-Star break. Though it didn't take long for Kipnis to endure a setback after he returned from the injury earlier this month, it's not expected that another DL stint will be on the horizon this time around. Nonetheless, Kipnis' absence will prompt the Indians to move Jose Ramirez from third base to the keystone for the day, allowing Giovanny Urshela to come off the bench and pick up another start at the hot corner.
