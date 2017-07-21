Indians' Jason Kipnis: Remains "weeks away"
Kipnis (hamstring) began initial baseball activities Friday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Despite what seems to be progress in his rehab program, manager Terry Francona commented that Kipnis is still "weeks away, not days." This is an ominous forecast, as it likely means that the second baseman will not be able to return until August, although no firm timetable for his return has come forth as of now. Jose Ramirez and Erik Gonzalez will fill in for him at the keystone until he's back in action.
