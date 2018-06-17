Indians' Jason Kipnis: Retreats to bench Sunday
Kipnis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kipnis recently got over a neck injury and has gone 3-for-26 at the dish over his past seven starts, so manager Terry Francona likely felt the veteran could benefit from a breather. Erik Gonzalez will pick up the start at second base in the series finale.
