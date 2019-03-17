Indians' Jason Kipnis: Returning to action Monday

Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis (calf) will be in Monday's lineup against the Padres, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Kipnis has been held out of action since Thursday' due to right calf tightness, but will make his return Monday. The 31-year-old's status for Opening Day should not be impacted, assuming he plays as scheduled and avoids any setbacks.

