Indians' Jason Kipnis: Returns from DL on Sunday

Kipnis (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

As expected, the veteran second baseman will return from the DL to bolster the Indians' lineup. He'll resume his normal role at second base moving forward, pushing Jose Ramirez back to third base and Giovanny Urshela back to a bench role. To make room for Kipnis on the active roster, utility man Erik Gonzalez was sent back to Triple-A.