Indians' Jason Kipnis: Returns from DL on Sunday
Kipnis (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
As expected, the veteran second baseman will return from the DL to bolster the Indians' lineup. He'll resume his normal role at second base moving forward, pushing Jose Ramirez back to third base and Giovanny Urshela back to a bench role. To make room for Kipnis on the active roster, utility man Erik Gonzalez was sent back to Triple-A.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Plays nine innings Friday at Triple-A•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Expecting activation Sunday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Moving rehab to Double-A Akron•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Embarks on rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Potentially nearing rehab assignment•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...