Indians' Jason Kipnis: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Kipnis (neck) is starting at second base and hitting sixth Tuesday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kipnis is good to go after sitting out the past two games with a minor neck issue. The veteran second baseman, who is hitting just .202/.279/.311 this season, will face right-hander James Shields in his first game back.

