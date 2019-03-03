Indians' Jason Kipnis: Returns to lineup

Kipnis (quadriceps) is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Sunday's spring game against the Royals, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Kipnis has been dealing with the quad issue for the last couple of days and was expected to return to action Monday, but instead will do so a day earlier. The 31-year-old will typically slot in at second base for the Indians, though Yu Chang will start there Sunday.

