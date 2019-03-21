Indians' Jason Kipnis: Scheduled for MRI

Kipnis (calf) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Kipnis was removed from Wednesday's spring game due to right calf tightness. While the Indians downplayed the severity of the issue, noting his removal was simply precautionary, the team wants to send him for some further tests to be sure Kipnis isn't dealing with anything potentially more troublesome.

