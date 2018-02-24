Indians' Jason Kipnis: Scheduled to return Sunday
Kipnis (neck) is scheduled to play Sunday against the Reds, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Kipnis is set to make his 2018 Cactus League debut after being held out of action the past few days due to some lower back soreness. Barring any setbacks for the rest of spring training, Kipnis is expected to return to his role as the Indians' starting second baseman this season.
More News
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...