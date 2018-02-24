Play

Indians' Jason Kipnis: Scheduled to return Sunday

Kipnis (neck) is scheduled to play Sunday against the Reds, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kipnis is set to make his 2018 Cactus League debut after being held out of action the past few days due to some lower back soreness. Barring any setbacks for the rest of spring training, Kipnis is expected to return to his role as the Indians' starting second baseman this season.

