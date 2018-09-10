Indians' Jason Kipnis: Set for outfield work when Donaldson returns
Kipnis will move to center field when Josh Donaldson (calf) returns from the disabled list Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
With Donaldson set to play third base upon his return, the Indians will push Jose Ramirez to the keystone, Kipnis to the outfield and Greg Allen to a reserve role. The 31-year-old Kipnis started 10 games in center field at the end of 2017, so it shouldn't be too difficult of a transition this time around. He's hitting .229/.314/.378 with 15 homers and seven stolen bases through 132 games this season.
