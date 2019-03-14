Indians' Jason Kipnis: Sits with calf tightness

Kipnis was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to right calf tightness, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports. "Stuff I'd play through in the regular season, but they don't want anyone doing that this spring," Kipnis said. "Nothing I'm worried about."

It sounds like he will be fine for Opening Day and the Indians are just being careful. It is unclear who slots into Thursday's lineup in his place.

