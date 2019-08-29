Indians' Jason Kipnis: Sitting after big game

Kipnis is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

With the Indians and Tigers playing a day game after a night game and Detroit bringing a southpaw (Daniel Norris) to the hill, Kipnis' absence from the starting nine isn't a major surprise. The veteran was able to make a major impact in the first two games of the series, going 3-for-9 with three home runs and four RBI.