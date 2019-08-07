Indians' Jason Kipnis: Sitting first game of doubleheader

Kipnis is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rangers.

Manager Terry Francona is likely just building in some rest for Kipnis, who started in each of the Tribe's previous seven games and is expected to rejoin the lineup for the second game of the twin bill. Mike Freeman spells Kipnis at the keystone for the afternoon contest.

