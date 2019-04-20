Indians' Jason Kipnis: Sitting out nightcap

Kipnis is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Braves, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Kipnis went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in the Indians' 8-4 win Saturday afternoon but will head to the bench for the nightcap. Mike Freeman grabs the start at second base while Francisco Lindor (ankle/calf) makes his season debut at shortstop.