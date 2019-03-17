Indians' Jason Kipnis: Sitting out Sunday
Kipnis (calf) is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Reds, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Kipnis was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to right calf tightness and he is apparently not yet past the issue. The 31-year-old has indicated he's not worried about his status for Opening Day, as Max Moroff grabs the start at second base Sunday for the Indians.
