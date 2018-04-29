Indians' Jason Kipnis: Sitting out Sunday

Kipnis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With Kipnis having gone 3-for-24 over his last six starts and the Mariners starting a southpaw (Marco Gonzales) on Sunday, Indians manager Terry Francona decided it was an optimal time to give the second baseman a day off for the first time all season. Erik Gonzalez will fill in at the keystone and hit ninth, paving the way for center fielder Bradley Zimmer to assume Kipnis' usual spot in the two hole.