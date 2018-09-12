Indians' Jason Kipnis: Situated on bench
Kipnis is not in Wednesday's lineup against Tampa Bay, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Kipnis will receive a standard day off with southpaw Blake Snell pitching during Wednesday's matinee. Rajai Davis will roam center field in his absence.
