Indians' Jason Kipnis: Slated to return to second base
Kipnis is preparing to open the season as Cleveland's second baseman, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
During the second half of the 2017 campaign, the Indians used Kipnis in center field. While Kipnis remains an option as a reserve outfielder if injuries become an issue, the current plan is for him to open the year at the keystone. Kipnis will look to return to his old form this season, as he's coming off an injury-filled year in which he slashed just .232/.291/.414 over 90 games.
More News
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Backup option in left field•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Squares up homer in win•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Not starting Saturday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Day off Thursday•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Picks up first hits since return from DL•
-
Indians' Jason Kipnis: Starting in center field again•
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...