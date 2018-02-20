Indians' Jason Kipnis: Slated to return to second base

Kipnis is preparing to open the season as Cleveland's second baseman, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

During the second half of the 2017 campaign, the Indians used Kipnis in center field. While Kipnis remains an option as a reserve outfielder if injuries become an issue, the current plan is for him to open the year at the keystone. Kipnis will look to return to his old form this season, as he's coming off an injury-filled year in which he slashed just .232/.291/.414 over 90 games.