Indians' Jason Kipnis: Slugs 11th homer

Kipnis went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 10-0 win over Minnesota.

Kipnis extended the lead to seven in the sixth inning by sending a ball over the wall in center field. Monday marked his first home run since July 20 against Texas. Despite a dismal .222 batting average this season, Kipnis has managed to slug 11 homers and drive in 45 runs through 102 games.