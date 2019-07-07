Indians' Jason Kipnis: Slumping to end first half

Kipnis went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run Saturday in the Indians' 7-2 win over the Reds.

Since tying his season high with three hits June 24 against the Royals, Kipnis has been stuck in a 5-for-33 rut at the dish over his subsequent nine starts. He'll be back in the lineup as the Tribe's cleanup hitter for the series finale Sunday and will look to enter the All-Star break on a high note.