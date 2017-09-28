Indians' Jason Kipnis: Squares up homer in win
Kipnis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's win over Minnesota.
After missing nearly a month with a hamstring injury, Kipnis has shown a little life at the dish with three extra-base hits through eight games since being activated from the disabled list. Multiple injuries have limited him to just 362 plate appearances, in what's been a disappointing fantasy campaign for the typical standout. After all, Kipnis sports an underwhelming .232/.286/.415 slash line with just 12 homers, 35 RBI, five stolen bases and 40 runs.
