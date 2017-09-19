Indians' Jason Kipnis: Starting in center field again
Kipnis will start in center field Tuesday for the second game in a row.
With Jose Ramirez and Yandy Diaz both starting regularly in the infield, the Indians are taking a look at Kipnis in center field, and the experiment will continue Tuesday night. Kipnis will hit eighth against Angels starter Tyler Skaggs.
