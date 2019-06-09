Indians' Jason Kipnis: Sustains hip injury

Kipnis was removed from Sunday's game against the Yankees in the fifth inning with a right hip tightness, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Indians characterized Kipnis' removal as precautionary, offering optimism that the veteran won't require a stay on the 10-day injured list. Kipnis struck out in both of his plate appearances before departing, with Mike Freeman coming off the bench to replace him.

