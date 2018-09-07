Indians' Jason Kipnis: Swats three-run homer
Kipnis went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Kipnis took Mark Leiter Jr. deep in the ninth inning to record his 15th home run of the season. He now has three home runs in his past eight games, while also driving in 10 runners. Though Kipnis' .230 average is a disappointment, he has the opportunity to both score and drive in 70 runners for the season thanks to the quality of the lineup around him in Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...