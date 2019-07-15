Indians' Jason Kipnis: Takes seat against lefty

Kipnis is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona will withhold a couple of his lefty-hitting regulars in Kipnis and Jake Bauers from the lineup with southpaw Daniel Norris twirling for Detroit. Mike Freeman will fill in for Kipnis at the keystone.

