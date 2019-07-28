Indians' Jason Kipnis: Takes seat Sunday

Kipnis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Kipnis will head to the bench after starting each of the Indians' last 12 games and batting .304 with a home run during that stretch. In spite of the recent surge, Kipnis is still slashing a lackluster .248/.313/.375 on the season, making him only worthy of consideration in deeper mixed leagues or AL-only formats. Mike Freeman will make a spot start at the keystone in Kipnis' stead in the series finale.